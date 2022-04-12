Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 113,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -594.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

