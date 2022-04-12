Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 123,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

