Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

PEG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

