Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1,206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. 28,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,902. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

