Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 857 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

