Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $718.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

