Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.98. The stock had a trading volume of 367,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,574. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

