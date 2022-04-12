Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 274,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 237,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

NYSE EOG traded up $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. 72,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

