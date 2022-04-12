Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $60.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.