Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.55.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

