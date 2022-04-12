Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERIC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

