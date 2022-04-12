Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.