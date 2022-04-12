Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TPX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

