Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,035. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

