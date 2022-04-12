Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

