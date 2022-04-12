Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 5,905,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

