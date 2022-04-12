Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,779,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

