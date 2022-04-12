Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 389 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. 119,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,870. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

