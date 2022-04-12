Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 444 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPLV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. 8,810,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

