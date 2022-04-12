Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 3.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,461. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

