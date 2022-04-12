Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

