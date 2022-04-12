TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $6.74. TeraWulf shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 12,476 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $11,926,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

