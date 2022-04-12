TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.17.
NYSE:TFII opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.