The Buckle, Inc.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Estimates, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales dropped 9.7% in the month of March. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

