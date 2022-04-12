The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

