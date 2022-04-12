The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLU stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 24,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,495. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $24.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.