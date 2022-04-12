The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 46,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,495,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $769.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

