The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 825 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 825 ($10.75) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.78% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 543.56 ($7.08). 6,508,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.