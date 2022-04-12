The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $264.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $308.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

