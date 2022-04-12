The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $15.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
