The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

