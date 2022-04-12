The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,220,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,130. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

