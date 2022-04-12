The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRSR stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.64. PRS REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 87.75 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of £609.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

