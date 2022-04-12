The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,189,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.64.

Shares of TRV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

