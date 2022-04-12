The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.35. 213,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $239.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.