The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 153,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The firm has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

