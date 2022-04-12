THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,072.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $30,072.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

