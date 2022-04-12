TheStreet Downgrades First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) to C

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCAP stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

