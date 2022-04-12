Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.46

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$141.46 and traded as low as C$135.11. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$135.96, with a volume of 165,622 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.46.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,198.07.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

