Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $30.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWKS stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 579,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,422. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

