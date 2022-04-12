Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 10,149 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

