Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 34,200 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $275,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,105,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.