Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 76,801 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.