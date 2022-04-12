Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $13.75. Titan International shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 4,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $881.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.55.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Titan International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

