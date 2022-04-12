Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $64.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,659. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,354,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

