Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.45

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.81.
Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)
