Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

