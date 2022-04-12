Trinity Bank, N.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TYBT opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $82.25.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
