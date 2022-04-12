TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman Buys 430,500 Shares

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Joel Aaron Freudman acquired 430,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$55,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.
TRU Precious Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.