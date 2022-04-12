TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

